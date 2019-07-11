×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe Issue 1329: Halsey
Read Next The First Time: Steven Van Zandt Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Country Flag
Home Music Country Music

Dolly Parton Slates ‘Christmas at Dollywood’ Holiday Movie

Hallmark Channel film starring Danica McKellar will premiere in December

By

Reporter

Stephen L. Betts's Most Recent Stories

View All
Dolly Parton, Hallmark Channel movie

Dolly Parton has partnered with the Hallmark Channel on the upcoming film 'Dollywood at Christmas.'

AFF-USA/Shutterstock

Dolly Parton may be a woman for all seasons but she’s been especially prolific when it comes to Christmas-related projects. This year the global icon teams with the Hallmark Channel to spotlight the East Tennessee theme park that bears her name in the holiday-themed TV movie, Christmas at Dollywood.

Starring Danica McKellar, a veteran of several Hallmark Christmas films as well as the classic ABC series The Wonder Years, Christmas at Dollywood will begin filming in Tennessee in August. Parton is slated to make a special appearance in the film, which premieres in December during Hallmark Channel’s 10th anniversary of their annual “Countdown to Christmas,” beginning October 25th and running through New Year’s Day.

Related

Dolly Parton, Ronnie Milsap
See Ronnie Milsap, Dolly Parton's Animated Video for 'Smoky Mountain Rain'
Dolly Parton's Costumes to Be Featured in Grammy Museum Exhibit

Featuring cameo appearances from the star’s son, Draco McKellar Verta, and her mother, Mahaila, Christmas at Dollywood tells the story of McKellar’s character Rachel Lewis, a single mom and award-winning Broadway producer with family roots in Appalachia. When a friend calls from Tennessee to tell her about an opportunity to produce a 20th anniversary show for the Smoky Mountain Christmas Festival at Dollywood, she heads south with her daughter Amy in tow. Rachel soon learns she’ll be working with Dollywood entertainment director Luke Hakman, who initially sees the holiday show as a stepping stone to a position for himself as Dollywood’s general manager. While the bedtime stories Rachel tells Amy inspire her vision, Luke has some other ideas about what the show should be.

Parton previously partnered with Hallmark on a 2010 TV special celebrating 25 years of Dollywood, and in addition several Christmas albums, including Once Upon a Christmas, with Kenny Rogers, has either starred in and/or produced such holiday-themed projects as Christmas of Many Colors: Circle of Love, A Country Christmas Story, Unlikely Angel and A Smoky Mountain Christmas.

Newswire

Powered by