Hear Dolly Parton, Miranda Lambert Duet on ‘Dumb Blonde’

“This dumb blonde ain’t nobody’s fool,” sing Dolly Parton and Miranda Lambert on an updated version of Parton’s 1967 offering “Dumb Blonde.” The country vocalists team up to harmonize on the song for the soundtrack to Dumplin‘, the new Netflix film about a Parton-obsessed teenager.

Written by Curly Putman, “Dumb Blonde” was the lead-off song of Parton’s debut album, Hello, I’m Dolly, released via Monument Records. A cheeky proclamation of independence, the song finds Parton and Lambert proving to the man who left them that they’re doing just fine on their own. “And you know if there’s one thing this blonde has learned,” they sing, “blondes have more fun.”

Released on November 30th, the Dumplin’ soundtrack features both new songs written especially for the film and reinterpreted Parton classics like “Jolene,” which she re-recorded with a string section. Along with Lambert, other special guests include Sia, Elle King and Mavis Staples. Dumplin‘, starring Danielle Macdonald and Jennifer Aniston, debuts on Netflix on December 7th.

Parton, who was made a member of the Grand Ole Opry in January 1969, is gearing up to celebrate 50 years with the long-running radio show. The Opry will feature a Parton tribute in October 2019, including a pair of performances by the Country Music Hall of Famer herself.