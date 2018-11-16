Hear Dolly Parton’s New Strings-Only Version of ‘Jolene’

Dolly Parton’s iconic 1973 hit “Jolene” gets stripped of powder and paint in the Hall of Fame legend’s just-released “strings only” version from the soundtrack of the upcoming Netflix film Dumplin’. With strings backing her new, slowed-down vocal, Parton’s lyrics are rendered even more pleading, drenched in a greater sense of fear and sorrow.

“Jolene’s been on the prowl a long time,” Parton said in a Twitter post, “but she just got a makeover and I couldn’t be more excited to share the new string version with y’all!”

“Jolene” is just one of Parton’s well-known tunes that gets a makeover for Dumplin’. On an update of the singer’s first big hit, the defiant 1967 tune “Dumb Blonde,” she’s joined by Miranda Lambert. Her Grammy-winning 1977 crossover smash “Here You Come Again” is presented in a new version with teenaged sensation Willa Amai, and “Two Doors Down” features Macy Gray with alt-rock singer Dorothy. In addition, Parton wrote several new tracks for the film.

Dumplin’, starring Danielle Macdonald and Jennifer Anniston, premieres on Netflix December 7th. The soundtrack will be available November 30th.