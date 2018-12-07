Watch Dolly Parton, Jennifer Aniston Rank ‘Friends’ Stars on ‘Corden’

Just ahead of the premiere of the Netflix film Dumplin’, featuring a soundtrack of her songs, Dolly Parton joined the film’s star and producer Jennifer Aniston on The Late Late Show With James Corden for a game of “Dolly Would or Dolly Wouldn’t?”

Among the challenges posed to the always-game global superstar were whether or not she would play a washboard with her long, acrylic fingernails (Dolly would) or if she would play the Benny Hill theme song — also known as “Yakety Sax” — on a mini-saxophone-shaped kazoo. (Of course the multitalented Dolly would — and famously did on a full-sized sax during her record-setting performance at the Glastonbury Music Festival in 2014.)

Parton’s biggest challenge was presented in a TV-inspired variation on a popular celebrity-based game, when she was forced to designate which of Aniston’s male counterparts on Friends — Joey, Ross or Chandler — she would marry for life, have wild, passionate sex with, or go on a relationship-less cruise with for the remainder of their lives.

Parton seemed to set her sights on spending eternity with Joey, although she was aware of the character’s Lothario reputation. “I would take Ross to Dollywood,” she declared, to which Corden replied, “Does ‘take him to Dollywood’ mean something else?”

In addition to Dumplin’ now streaming on Netflix, the film is in select theaters. On Thursday, Parton received news that her original song, “Girl in the Movies,” earned a Golden Globe nomination for Best Original Song. Parton has previously been nominated for that award twice, for “9 to 5” and “Travelin’ Thru” from Transamerica. Both of the latter songs were also nominated for Oscars.