Dolly Parton Teams Up With James Patterson for Debut Novel ‘Run, Rose, Run’

Country legend to release 12-song companion album of new music for book that arrives March 7th, 2022

Dolly Parton has teamed up with author James Patterson for her debut novel Run, Rose, Run, which the country legend will pair with a companion album of new music.

Parton announced the 448-page book — out March 7th, 2022 via Little, Brown, and Company — on Twitter Wednesday, noting that her debut novel “combines my love of storytelling and books.” The novel is available to preorder now.

“I cannot be more excited about the release of my very first novel Run, Rose, Run with the great James Patterson. I also have a new album to go along with the book,” Parton told People in a statement. “All new songs were written based on the characters and situations in the book. I hope you enjoy the book and the songs as much as we’ve enjoyed putting it all together!”

Patterson added, “It’s been an honor — and a hell of a lot of fun — to work with the inimitable Dolly Parton, whom I’ve long admired for her music, her storytelling, and her enormous generosity. The mind-blowing thing about this project is that reading the novel is enhanced by listening to the album and vice versa. It’s a really unique experience that I know readers (and listeners) will love.”

The co-authors didn’t elaborate on the book’s plot, but given Patterson’s penchant for thrillers, Run, Rose, Run will likely fall into that genre. Little, Brown, and Company said of the book in a synopsis, “Every song tells a story.  She’s a star on the rise, singing about the hard life behind her.  She’s also on the run. Find a future, lose a past. Nashville is where she’s come to claim her destiny.  It’s also where the darkness she’s fled might find her. And destroy her.”

While Run, Rose, Run marks Parton’s first work of fiction, the singer has penned numerous memoirs, inspirational tomes, and collections of her songwriting.

