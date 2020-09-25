Dolly Parton Sings ‘I Will Always Love You’ for Porter Wagoner on New DVD Box Set

Dolly Parton’s most memorable on-screen appearances, from concert specials to cameos with Oprah Winfrey and Bob Hope, are assembled for the new 19-DVD box set Dolly: The Ultimate Collection.

One of the most cherished clips is from 1974, when Parton bid farewell to her frequent duet partner and confidant Porter Wagoner by singing “I Will Always Love You” to him on her final appearance on The Porter Wagoner Show. Seven episodes of Wagoner’s variety series, featuring Parton’s performances of “Jolene,” “Coat of Many Colors” and more, are included in the box set.

Other highlights include Parton’s 2009 Live From London concert special, the Song by Song: Dolly Parton examination of her most famous compositions, and Parton performances from her appearances on the CMA Awards in the Seventies. Brandi Carlile, Miley Cyrus, Vince Gill, Miranda Lambert, and Carrie Underwood provide interview commentary on Parton.

In May, the country music legend released the anthem of solace and comfort “When Things Are Good Again” and will release her first album of holiday music in 30 years in October with A Holly Dolly Christmas. Last week she remembered Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg in an online post. “She was small in stature but even the tallest looked up to her,” Parton wrote. “Her voice was soft but her message rang loud and clear and will echo forever.”

Dolly: The Ultimate Collection is out now via Time Life.