Grand Ole Opry Plans Dolly Parton 50th Anniversary Celebration

Dolly Parton will celebrate 50 years as a member of the Grand Ole Opry in 2019, with the country music institution dedicating an entire week to the entertainer next October.

The 72-year-old icon was became a member of the Grand Ole Opry in January 1969, having released two albums with Porter Wagoner and her first solo LP for RCA Nashville, Just Because I’m a Woman, in the 12 months prior. In the years that followed, the East Tennessee native went on to become a global star in music and film, even adding entrepreneur to her resume with the opening of Dollywood in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, near where she grew up.

In honor of the occasion, the Opry’s Dolly Week 2019 will include a three-night tribute to Parton from October 10th to 12th. The first night will feature performances of her Number One hits, the second — titled “Dolly’s Mountain Soul” — will explore her connections to bluegrass, Americana, and roots music, and the final night will feature back-to-back performances from Parton herself and a yet-to-be-announced lineup of special guests. Tickets for Dolly Week shows go on sale November 30th at 11 a.m.

News of Dolly Week 2019 coincides with the November 30th release of Parton’s soundtrack to the feature film Dumplin’, which features new rendition of some of classic tunes performed with the help of fellow singers like Elle King, Miranda Lambert, and Mavis Staples. In January, Parton will be celebrated at the MusiCares Person of the Year tribute concert, including performances by Willie Nelson, Kacey Musgraves, Don Henley, Chris Stapleton, Shawn Mendes and more.