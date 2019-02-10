Dolly Parton Talks Feminism, Songwriting Therapy on ‘CBS Sunday Morning’

Ahead of Sunday night’s Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, nine-time Grammy winner Dolly Parton was featured in a segment on CBS Sunday Morning, opening up about early adulation, the hidden benefit of songwriting and her personal view on feminism.

“It’s my therapy,” Parton said of songwriting. “My ol’ guitar is my friend. When I’m in that zone I call it my ‘God zone.’ I just love that time.”

Noting that she always counts her blessings before counting her money, the writer of some 3,000 songs, who has sold more than 100 million albums worldwide, says she knew early on that stardom and country music were her destiny.

“I thought, ‘Oh, I’m gettin’ a whole lot of attention now,'” she said. “So, I think that kind of encouraged it. But also, I love the sound of that music, I love the sound of the instruments, I love being able to create something. And it gave me a little space and a little world of my own that I could just live in and be creative in.”

With the sequel to 1980’s blockbuster film 9 to 5 now underway, reuniting the singer-actress with co-stars Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin, Parton was asked if she considers herself a feminist.

“I guess I am,” she said. “I don’t think of it like they do. I’m a feminine girl, I’m a working girl. I think we all should be treated with respect and if we do a good job, we should get paid for it.”

Parton received her latest honor from the Recording Academy, an all-star tribute dinner Friday night recognizing the philanthropic entertainer as 2019’s MusiCares Person of the Year. The event included a rare public reunion for Parton and her Trio companions Linda Ronstadt and Emmylou Harris, and featured performances of some of her most iconic songs by Pink, Katy Perry, Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood, Brandi Carlile and Willie Nelson, Mavis Staples and others.

The 61st annual Grammy Awards, hosted by Alicia Keys, air Sunday at 8:00 p.m. ET on CBS, and features a musical tribute to Parton.