Dolly Parton Details Upcoming ‘Dumplin” Soundtrack

As a songwriter and artist, entertainment icon Dolly Parton has contributed some of the most memorable original songs to films for both the big and small screen. Now, for the soundtrack to the forthcoming Netflix film Dumplin’, Parton teams with a dazzling array of female artists including Miranda Lambert, Rhonda Vincent, Alison Krauss, pop superstar Sia and soul legend Mavis Staples, as well as Elle King, Willa Amai, and Macy Gray featuring Dorothy. Produced by songwriter Linda Perry, with whom Parton co-wrote six of the LP’s dozen tracks, the album also features cameos from the film’s stars Danielle Macdonald — who plays the title character — and Jennifer Aniston.

Out November 30th, the Dumplin’ soundtrack will be available for pre-order beginning November 2nd, with the instant-grat track, “Girl in the Movies,” performed by Parton, available with pre-orders. “Here I Am,” featuring Sia, was released last month and reached Number One on iTunes Country Songs chart as well as placing within the all-genre Top Ten. Lambert joins Parton on an updated version of the Hall of Fame legend’s 1967 hit “Dumb Blonde,” and R&B singer Gray is featured on a new version of Parton’s celebratory Seventies hit, “Two Doors Down.” The streaming version of the soundtrack will include additional Parton classics as featured in the film.

The upcoming film tells the story of plus-sized teenager Willowdean Dickson, (Macdonald), nicknamed Dumplin’ by her mother, Rosie, a former beauty queen (Aniston). When she signs up for her mom’s pageant as a protest, she shakes things up in their small Texas town. Written for the screen by Kristin Hahn, it is based on author Julie Murphy’s 2015 young-adult novel of the same name, which topped the New York Times bestsellers list upon its release. Coincidentally, the oldest of Parton’s 11 siblings is her sister, Willadeene.

Dumplin’ debuts on Netflix December 7th and will also be released in select theaters that day.

Dumplin’ Original Motion Picture Soundtrack track listing: