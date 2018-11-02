Hear Dolly Parton’s Uplifting ‘Dumplin” Song ‘Girl in the Movies’

Dolly Parton’s newly released “Girl in the Movies,” a song from the forthcoming soundtrack of the Netflix film Dumplin’, is sung from the perspective of the film’s title character. But its lyrics are just as applicable to Parton’s own rags-to-riches fairytale of a life, from a one-room cabin in the Great Smoky Mountains of East Tennessee to global stardom on the big screen.

A dreamy ballad, both literally and figuratively, “Girl in the Movies” sets its initial scene in a movie theater just as the lights dim and a film begins. With gentle acoustic guitar in the background, Parton sings, “Up on the silver screen I picture me, living out my passions, hope and fantasies.”

In the poignant second verse, Parton sings of the desire to have the confidence to pursue her dreams, continuing the movie-themed metaphor with the line, “Here’s a preview of some things to come, it’s not too late for me to be someone.”

Premiering on Netflix December 7th, Dumplin’ stars Danielle Macdonald as plus-sized Texas teenager Willowdean Dickson, nicknamed Dumplin’ by her mother, a former beauty queen played by Jennifer Aniston. The Dumplin’ soundtrack, on which Parton duets with Miranda Lambert, Alison Krauss, Sia, Elle King, Macy Gray and others, will be released November 30th and is now available for pre-order.