Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe Issue 1322: December 2, 2018
Read Next Golden Globes 2019: 10 Biggest Snubs and Surprises Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Country Flag
Home Music Music Country

Dolly Parton Talks Dumplin’, Sings ‘Girl in the Movies’ on Ellen

Netflix film starring Jennifer Aniston and featuring Parton’s music will be released December 7th

By

Reporter

Stephen L. Betts's Most Recent Stories

View All
Dolly Parton

Dolly Parton performs "Girl in the Movies" on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show.'

Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

While visiting the Ellen DeGeneres Show Thursday, Dolly Parton talked Christmas decorating, briefly mentioned the 9 to 5 remake with Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin and teased a new streaming series called Heartstrings, based on several of her legendary songs. The 72-year-old entertainer, who gave viewers a 360-degree view of her figure when DeGeneres mentioned her age, has been making the media rounds this week in advance of the Netflix film Dumplin’, which will be available Friday, December 7th.

Parton explained how her involvement in the film project grew in stages — from being mentioned in the Julie Murphy-penned book upon which Dumplin’ is based, to then being asked by the film’s producer Jennifer Aniston to use several of her classic songs in the film, and finally writing the theme song with Linda Perry, who produced the Dumplin’ soundtrack.

“I was sayin’ yes to everything,” Parton noted. “But when I met Linda, we just really clicked musically.” Later in the episode, which also featured Aniston, Parton performed the soundtrack’s “Girl in the Movies,” accompanied by Perry on acoustic guitar.

Parton also teased Heartstrings, an upcoming Netflix series which, like the highly rated NBC film Coat of Many Colors, is based on the lyrics of some of her best-loved songs. The songwriting legend and actress noted that that she will occasionally appear in episodes of the new series.

The Dumplin’ soundtrack is available now. The film begins streaming on Netflix Friday and will also be in select theaters.

In This Article: Dolly Parton, Jennifer Aniston

Show Comments

Newswire

Powered by
Close comments

Add a comment

Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now Issue 1322: December 2, 2018
PMC

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad