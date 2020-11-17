 Dolly Parton Helps Fund Covid Vaccine Research - Rolling Stone
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Barack Obama's 'A Promised Land' Is Available Free on Audible If You Sign Up Now
Country Flag
Home Music Country Music

Dolly Parton Donation Helps Fund Moderna Covid Vaccine Research

Parton made a $1 million donation to Nashville’s Vanderbilt University Medical Center in April

By
Jon Freeman

Editor, Rolling Stone Country

Jon Freeman's Most Recent Stories

View All
Dolly Parton

Dolly Parton donated $1 million to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for Covid-19 research in April.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Dolly Parton has reaffirmed her living-saint status with the news on Tuesday that she may be partly responsible for helping supply some hope during the Covid-19 pandemic.

In April, the Country Music Hall of Fame member donated $1 million to Nashville’s Vanderbilt University Medical Center toward Covid-19 research, funding that ultimately helped the development of Moderna’s recently announced vaccine. “My longtime friend Dr. Naji Abumrad, who’s been involved in research at Vanderbilt for many years, informed me that they were making some exciting advancements toward research of the coronavirus for a cure,” Parton wrote on Instagram at the time.

A representative for Parton did not immediately respond to request for comment.

A preliminary trial of the Moderna vaccine, a mRNA vaccine that was developed together with the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, reported 95 percent effectiveness in preventing the virus. The company has estimated it could have enough doses ready by the end of 2020 to vaccinate 10 million people, and 250 million people by the end of 2021. The group is still awaiting FDA approval and will apply for emergency-use authorization when they have enough study group cases who test positive.

Moderna’s vaccine was a second hopeful announcement in recent days, following a similar announcement from Pfizer one week earlier. Both treatments are aiming to be available to high-risk patients by the end of 2020.

Parton, whose philanthropic efforts also include the childhood literacy program Imagination Library, has remained busy with her music and on-screen projects in 2020 despite the pandemic. On October 2nd, she released the holiday album A Holly Dolly Christmas, and on November 22nd she’s slated to appear in the film Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square, available on Netflix.

In This Article: Christmas, covid-19, Dolly Parton, vaccine

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1346: Musicians on Musicians: Paul McCartney & Taylor Swift
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.