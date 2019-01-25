Dolly Parton’s Costumes to Be Featured in Grammy Museum Exhibit

For more than five decades, global entertainment icon Dolly Parton has been nearly as renowned for her dazzling fashions as she has for her songwriting and performing talents. In a showcase of the eight-time Grammy winner’s personal style through the years, next month the Grammy Museum in Los Angeles will present “Diamond in a Rhinestone World: The Costumes of Dolly Parton,” featuring outfits and other pieces from her extensive personal collection. Opening to the public on February 5th, the exhibit runs through March 1st.

Parton will be on hand at the Grammy Museum’s Clive Davis Theater on February 4th for a Town Hall program, during which she’ll share stories behind a few of her favorite pieces in the collection. Her appearance comes just ahead of the February 8th gala during which she will be honored at 2019 MusiCares Person of the Year.

“Diamond in a Rhinestone World,” which takes its name from a lyric in Parton’s 1984 Number One hit, “Tennessee Homesick Blues,” will feature costumes the singer and actress has worn on album covers, in music videos, during live performances and more, including the 2014 video for “Home,” and the distinctive pink dress from the cover of her 2008 LP, Backwoods Barbie.

As MusiCares Person of the Year, the philanthropic Parton joins other honorees including Tom Petty, Bruce Springsteen, Bob Dylan, Aretha Franklin and more. She is, however, the first country artist to receive the honor.