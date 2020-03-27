Dolly Parton Tells Fans to Keep the Faith During Coronavirus Pandemic

Dolly Parton is sheltering in place during the coronavirus pandemic like the rest of us, and on Friday she sent out an uplifting message to fans to get them through their anxiety.

At the bottom of the stairs in her house, the 74-year-old country star begins by singing, “Climbing the stairway to heaven, because this virus has scared the H-E-L-L out of out us.”

But then she continues, “I’m not making light out of the situation. Well, maybe I am, because it’s the light, I believe, that’s gonna dissolve the situation. I think God is in this, I really do. I think he’s trying to hold us up to the light so we can see ourselves and see each other through the eyes of love. And I hope we learn that lesson.”

Parton says she believes that “we’re gonna all be better people” once the COVID-19 pandemic passes. “So just keep the faith, don’t be too scared. It’s gonna be alright, God loves us.”

Last week, Parton released a video tribute to the late Kenny Rogers, who died from natural causes at the age of 81. The pair collaborated on the chart-topping 1983 duet “Islands in the Stream,” which was recently covered by Orville Peck during a livestream.