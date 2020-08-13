Dolly Parton to Sing With Miley Cyrus, Michael Bublé on ‘A Holly Dolly Christmas’ Album

Dolly Parton will release a new holiday album, A Holly Dolly Christmas, featuring solo songs and duets with Michael Bublé, Billy Ray Cyrus, Miley Cyrus, Jimmy Fallon, Willie Nelson, and her brother Randy Parton. The LP arrives October 2nd via Butterfly Records in partnership with 12Tone Music.

The album is Parton’s first Christmas album in 30 years, and includes both renditions of holiday classics as well as a few original songs by the country artist. Parton wrote five songs by herself for the album, with one additional co-write with Kent Wells, who produced the record. A Holly Dolly Christmas‘ first single, “Cuddle Up, Cozy Down Christmas,” is a collaboration with Bublé.

“I figured since everybody probably wouldn’t get to celebrate Christmas as usual this year, I wanted to be creative instead of sitting around at the house this summer,” Parton said in a statement. “So I put on my mask, gloves and practiced social distancing, as well as all of the wonderful musicians and singers, and we proceeded to put together what I think is some of the best work that I’ve ever done.”

In addition to the holiday album, Parton — who appeared on a 1980 cover of Rolling Stone dressed as Santa Claus — will be publishing a visual memoir, Songteller, later in the fall.

A Holly Dolly Christmas track listing:

1. “Holly Jolly Christmas”

2. “Christmas Is” (feat. Miley Cyrus)

3. “Cuddle Up, Cozy Down Christmas” (with Michael Bublé)

4. “Christmas on the Square”

5. “Circle of Love”

6. “All I Want for Christmas Is You” (with Jimmy Fallon)

7. “Comin’ Home for Christmas”

8. “Christmas Where We Are” (feat. Billy Ray Cyrus)

9. “Pretty Paper” (with Willie Nelson)

10. “Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus”

11. “You Are My Christmas” (feat. Randy Parton)

12. “Mary, Did You Know?”