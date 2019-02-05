Dolly Parton Tribute Set for 2019 Grammys

As the 2019 MusiCares Person of the Year, Dolly Parton will be honored by Chris Stapleton, Pink and many others for her musical and philanthropic efforts at a special event on February 8th, two days before the 61st Grammy Awards. Today, it was announced that Parton is slated to perform during the Grammy telecast, which will also feature an all-star tribute to the Country Music Hall of Fame member by Little Big Town, Maren Morris, Kacey Musgraves and Katy Perry.

Making her first Grammy Awards appearance since 2001, Parton will perform music from the Dumplin’ soundtrack, the Netflix film starring Jennifer Aniston that included her original song “Girl in the Movies” as well as re-recorded versions of several of her hits featuring Sia, Miranda Lambert and Mavis Staples.

Previously announced performers on the 61st Grammy Awards include nominees Cardi B, Brandi Carlile, Dan + Shay, Post Malone, Shawn Mendes, Diana Ross and Janelle Monae. The show’s opening performance will feature J Balvin and Young Thug, who will be joined by Ricky Martin, Arturo Sandoval and Camila Cabello.

With leading nominees including Carlile, Kendrick Lamar and Drake, the 61st Grammy Awards will be hosted by Alicia Keys and broadcast live Sunday, February 10th, at 8:00 p.m. ET on CBS.

Parton recently partnered with Apple Music to create her own playlist. Dubbed “What Would Dolly Do?”, the playlist features artists hand-picked by the singer, including Taylor Swift, Beyoncé, Lambert, Musgraves and Sia. The entertainer and fashion plate is also the subject of a new exhibit at L.A.’s Grammy Museum. “Diamond in a Rhinestone World: The Costumes of Dolly Parton” opens February 5th and runs through March 1st.