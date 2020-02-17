Dixie Chicks Tease ‘Gaslighter’ Song, Pull It Down, Post It Again

Gaslighter, the first studio album from the Dixie Chicks in 14 years, appears to be imminent. The trio’s Instagram account has been posting images from a music video shoot for the LP’s presumed title track, and on Sunday night, Dixie Chicks singer Natalie Maines seemingly went rogue and shared a few valuable seconds of “Gaslighter” the song.

“Gaslighter, I’m your mirror/standing right here until you can see how/ you broke me, yeah I’m broken/still sorry and still no apology,” Maines sings, stretching out the final word into a soaring, euphoric note that belies the heartbreak of the lyric.

“I’m gonna get in trouble for this, but that’s why you love me,” Maines wrote underneath a video of a shirtless dancer contorting himself to the track. Sure enough, by morning, the post was gone (“Like it never happened”), only to return three hours later. An ace PR move or the Chicks are really committing to this gaslighting theme, the bait-and-switch worked in generating even more anticipation for the band’s follow-up to 2006’s Taking the Long Way.

During an appearance on the Spiritualgasm podcast last fall, Maines said the album, the group’s fifth, was partly inspired by her divorce from the actor Adrian Pasdar. Jack Antonoff, who produced the Dixie Chicks’ appearance on Taylor Swift’s personal ballad “Soon You’ll Get Better,” is reportedly the producer of Gaslighter. In December, the Chicks played Antonoff’s Ally Coalition benefit concert in New York, making their first live appearance since their 2016-2017 comeback tour.