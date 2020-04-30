Dixie Chicks Share Heartfelt New Song ‘Julianna Calm Down’

The Dixie Chicks have postponed their comeback album Gaslighter, originally slated for a May 1st release, but they’re still sharing new music from the LP. On Thursday, the group quietly posted a new track, “Julianna Calm Down,” to IGTV.

Produced with Jack Antonoff, the song is a message to young women (it’s named after Emily Strayer’s daughter) on how to stand up for themselves in cruel relationships. “Julianna, calm down/You know he’s about to leave but don’t panic,” singer Natalie Maines sings. “Don’t give him the satisfaction that you can’t handle it/Breathe.” Later, she intones, “Put on your best shoes, and strut the fuck around like you’ve got nothing to lose.”

The Chicks released the album’s lead single and eponymous song “Gaslighter” last month. The song, and much of the album, make reference to Maines’ recent divorce from actor Adrian Pasdar. Gaslighter will be the first album of original material by the group since their 2006 release Taking the Long Way, for which the trio won five Grammy Awards, including Album of the Year.