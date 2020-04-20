 Diplo's 'Thomas Wesley' Album: Orville Peck, Morgan Wallen to Guest - Rolling Stone
Diplo Recruits Orville Peck, Morgan Wallen for ‘Snake Oil’ LP

Electronic producer’s first country-themed project as Thomas Wesley also includes Thomas Rhett and Julia Michaels

Jon Freeman

Editor, Rolling Stone Country

Diplo, Orville Peck

Orville Peck is one of many guests on Diplo's upcoming country-themed 'Snake Oil' album.

Electronic producer Diplo’s country-themed project will soon put out its debut album. The album Chapter 1: Snake Oil will be released May 29th under the name Diplo Presents Thomas Wesley.

A handful of tracks from the project have been issued to the public over the last few months, including the violin-driven dance track “So Long” with Cam, the trap-influenced ballad “Heartless” with Morgan Wallen (as well as its remix with Julia Michaels), and Diplo’s remix of Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road.” Additional guests include masked cowboy singer Orville Peck, who shows up on the opening track “Intro”; Thomas Rhett, who joins Young Thug on “Dance With Me”; and Blanco Brown, who cameos on a newly released song titled “Do Si Do.”

Diplo has also been back in DJ mode during the COVID-19 pandemic. Every week, he livestreams a series of themed shows from his living room, including Ronatronix (a shout out to his mid-2000s Hollertronix parties), a Very Lazer Sunday (an homage to his group Major Lazer), the country-focused Thomas Wesley Show, and the ambient show Corona Sabbath.

Diplo Presents Thomas Wesley – Chapter 1: Snake Oil track list:

  1. “Intro” (feat. Orville Peck)
  2. “So Long” (feat. Cam)
  3. “Heartless” (feat. Morgan Wallen)
  4. “Lonely” (with Jonas Brothers)
  5. “Dance With Me” (feat. Thomas Rhett and Young Thug)
  6. “Do Si Do” (feat. Blanco Brown)
  7. “On Mine” (feat. Noah Cyrus)
  8. “Real Life Stuff” (feat. Julia Michaels and Clever)
  9. “Hometown” (feat. Zac Brown and Danielle Bradbery)
  10. “Heartbreak” (feat. Ben Burgess)
  11. “Heartless” (with Julia Michaels and Morgan Wallen)
  12. “Old Town Road (Diplo Remix)”

Diplo, Morgan Wallen, Orville Peck, Thomas Rhett

