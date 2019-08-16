Hear Diplo, Morgan Wallen’s New Trap-Country Ballad ‘Heartless’

Diplo partners up with “Whiskey Glasses” singer Morgan Wallen for the moody collaboration “Heartless,” the latest taste of the electronic producer’s country-influenced Thomas Wesley project.

Employing a less-is-more approach, Diplo and Wallen come up with something approaching trap-country balladry. “Say you’re going out late, I count down ’til you call me,” sings Wallen, his sandpaper voice set against effects-heavy guitar arpeggios that unfurl at their own pace. But then the chorus hits with a booming trap beat, sucking the air out of the room and heightening the tension over this one-sided relationship. The mix of sounds and styles serves to highlight Wallen’s superb voice, as confident and assured here as with the throwback country-rock on his debut album If I Know Me.

“Coupla boys from the South makin music we love,” tweeted Wallen on Thursday.

“Heartless” is the second release from Diplo’s Thomas Wesley project, following the violin-heavy tune “So Long” featuring Cam. He’s also collaborated with Charli XCX on the track “Spicy” as well as Sia and Labrinth on the LSD album.

Wallen, meanwhile, recently released his latest single “Chasin’ You” from If I Know Me. He’s currently serving as support on Florida Georgia Line’s Can’t Say I Ain’t Country Tour through the end of September, when he’ll join up with Luke Combs’ Beer Never Broke My Heart Tour through the conclusion of 2019.