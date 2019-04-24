×
Rolling Stone
Hear Diplo, Cam’s Symphonic ‘So Long’ From New Country Project

Electronic producer plans series of country releases under his name Thomas Wesley

Diplo has released “So Long,” his debut country collaboration under his name Thomas Wesley. The song, a magnetic three-minute country-dance crossover set to a flurry of piano and compressed fiddles, features vocals from country singer-songwriter Cam.

“So Long” is the first in a series of country collaborations expected from Diplo, who will be appearing at this year’s Stagecoach Festival for the first time. Earlier this year, Diplo told Variety that he was considering working with country singers like Zac Brown, Thomas Rhett and Sam Hunt for an upcoming project.

“They’re kinda like country, but I’m adding some of my flavor to make it unusual,” he said of the music. “It’s actually a hard thing to get some of these guys to take a chance, because country’s such an insular community, but I’m trying to do something a little bit different with the songwriting.” Another Diplo collaboration, this one featuring Labrinth and Sia, just released its first album LSD on April 12th. Earlier in 2019, his Silk City project with Mark Ronson took home a Best Dance Recording Grammy award for “Electricity,” featuring singer Dua Lipa.

The song also marks the first release from Cam since the “Diane” singer announced she’d be switching labels from Sony Nashville to New York-based RCA Records last September. “Same music, better situation,” she tweeted at the time. “Country music can’t get rid of me that easy.”

 

