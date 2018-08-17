Hear Dillon Carmichael’s Tender New Song ‘Dancing Away With My Heart’

Dillon Carmichael switches into full-on power ballad mode in his new song “Dancing Away With My Heart,” the latest track to be released from his upcoming Dave Cobb-produced debut album Hell on an Angel.

Mixing Carmichael’s burly baritone with the defiant spirit of a late-night Lynyrd Skynyrd sing-along, “Dancing Away With My Heart” is a look at the Kentucky native’s softer side, departing from some of his more hell-raising offerings of late. “Heaven ain’t ever seen an angel like you, with a soul so bright you light up the room,” he sings, accompanied by the emotive pedal steel work of Robby Turner. It’s like the flip-side of the title track from Carmichael’s album — a funky number in which he confesses to a history of disappointing women with his self-destructive behavior.

Hell on an Angel, featuring “Dancing Away With My Heart” and “It’s Simple,” was originally scheduled for release on August 17th but has since been moved to October 26th. Carmichael is set to make his debut on the Grand Ole Opry Tuesday, August 21st.