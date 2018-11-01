See Dillon Carmichael’s Retro-Cool ‘Dancing Away With My Heart’ Video

Dillon Carmichael may not be a fan of weddings, but it’s only because he’s a hopeless romantic. In the new video for his song “Dancing Away With My Heart,” even the world-weary country rocker comes to believe in second chances.

With its title cards and grainy, vintage vibe, the video — directed by Clay Hassler — feels like a stylistic cross between Pulp Fiction and Goodfellas, minus all the violence. “Dancing Away With My Heart” opens with a disgruntled Carmichael in a phone booth begrudgingly agreeing to do a wedding gig. Upon arriving at the venue, the first person he bumps into is his ex fiancee, with whom the spark is clearly still there. For a time it appears Carmichael may be winning over the bride herself, but there’s more to this romance than first meets the eye.

The Kentucky native released his debut LP, Hell On an Angel, last Friday, with “Dancing Away With My Heart” going to radio earlier in the week as his latest single. Carmichael plays Austin City Saloon in Lexington, Kentucky, on November 3rd.