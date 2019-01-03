×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe Issue 1323: Travis Scott
Read Next 'True Detective' Season 3 Review: A Return to Form, For Better And Worse Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Country Flag
Home Music Music Country

See Dillon Carmichael’s Intimate Performance of ‘Dancin’ Away With My Heart’

Kentucky native scales back to two guitars and voice for ballad from his debut album ‘Hell on an Angel’

By

Reporter

Jon Freeman's Most Recent Stories

View All

Dillon Carmichael got one major country music milestone to his credit in August, when he made his debut on the Grand Ole Opry. Now, in a new video presented by Opry Entertainment, Carmichael scales things back for an intimate performance of his song “Dancin’ Away With My Heart.”

Penned by Carmichael with Larry McCoy and Neal Coty, “Dancin’ Away With My Heart” appears on the Kentucky native’s 2018 LP Hell on an Angel. That collection, named one of Rolling Stone‘s 40 Best Country and Americana Albums of the year, showed Carmichael to be a gifted, retro-styled singer in the mold of Jamey Johnson. Though the collection frequently veers into wilder, honky-tonk territory, “Dancin'” is its vulnerable standout ballad. In his Opry video performance, Carmichael is joined by an electric guitarist who provides a few tasteful leads, but the focus is all on the way he commands his bourbon-rich baritone to communicate young love and loss.

Recently named one of Pandora’s Country Artists to Watch for 2019, Carmichael has a big 2019 ahead. Beginning February 1st, he’s slated to play a supporting role on Aaron Lewis’ headlining 2019 tour, which runs through the end of March. In mid-February, he’ll also open a handful of shows for Dwight Yoakam.

Show Comments

Newswire

Powered by
Close comments

Add a comment

Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now Issue 1323: Travis Scott
PMC

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad