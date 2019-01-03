See Dillon Carmichael’s Intimate Performance of ‘Dancin’ Away With My Heart’

Dillon Carmichael got one major country music milestone to his credit in August, when he made his debut on the Grand Ole Opry. Now, in a new video presented by Opry Entertainment, Carmichael scales things back for an intimate performance of his song “Dancin’ Away With My Heart.”

Penned by Carmichael with Larry McCoy and Neal Coty, “Dancin’ Away With My Heart” appears on the Kentucky native’s 2018 LP Hell on an Angel. That collection, named one of Rolling Stone‘s 40 Best Country and Americana Albums of the year, showed Carmichael to be a gifted, retro-styled singer in the mold of Jamey Johnson. Though the collection frequently veers into wilder, honky-tonk territory, “Dancin'” is its vulnerable standout ballad. In his Opry video performance, Carmichael is joined by an electric guitarist who provides a few tasteful leads, but the focus is all on the way he commands his bourbon-rich baritone to communicate young love and loss.

Recently named one of Pandora’s Country Artists to Watch for 2019, Carmichael has a big 2019 ahead. Beginning February 1st, he’s slated to play a supporting role on Aaron Lewis’ headlining 2019 tour, which runs through the end of March. In mid-February, he’ll also open a handful of shows for Dwight Yoakam.