See Dillon Carmichael Play Rowdy New Song ‘Country Women’

With his debut LP, Hell on an Angel, due out later this week, Kentucky country singer Dillon Carmichael readies for its release with a live acoustic rendition of the two-stepping track “Country Women.”

Cut at Ocean Way Studio A in Nashville, Carmichael — the nephew of country stars Eddie Montgomery and John Michael Montgomery — and his guitarist don their six strings to boogie through this previously unreleased stripped-down rendition of the song. While the studio version of lead single “It’s Simple” fills out Carmichael’s sound with a rock & roll bottom end, this minimalist performance is all about the rowdy Hank Williams Jr.-like vocal. “Country women make good lovers,” he sings, rattling off all the different reasons that “country women [are] all [he’ll] ever want.”

“Country Women” came to Carmichael via the reigning CMA New Artist of the Year, Jon Pardi. “Jon Pardi actually wrote this song along with Jim Kaufman and Britton Cameron. Jon didn’t end up putting it on his record and he wanted me to cut this song,” Carmichael tells Rolling Stone Country. “I loved it. It’s easily the most fun song to play.”

Hell on an Angel, produced by Dave Cobb and recorded at Nashville’s RCA Studio A, will be released Friday, October 26th. Carmichael’s new single, “Dancing Away With My Heart,” was shipped to country radio this week.