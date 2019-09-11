 Dillon Carmichael’s ’99 Problems (Fish Ain’t One)’: Listen – Rolling Stone
Country

Dillon Carmichael Previews New EP With Hooky ’99 Problems (Fish Ain’t One)’

Quirky song appears on the outlaw country singer’s upcoming ‘I Do for You’ project

By
Joseph Hudak

Senior Editor, Rolling Stone Country

Joseph Hudak's Most Recent Stories

View All
Dillon Carmichael

Dillon Carmichael will release the new EP 'I Do for You' in October.

Angelina Castillo

Dillon Carmichael, the Kentucky singer-songwriter with a deep outlaw-country voice, highlights his more lighthearted side on the new song “99 Problems (Fish Ain’t One).” A cheeky fishing tune in the tradition of Brad Paisley’s “I’m Gonna Miss Her (The Fishin’ Song)” and Craig Campbell’s “Fish,” it announces Carmichael’s upcoming five-song EP I Do for You. Carmichael says the project includes more high-energy songs than ballads.

“I’m so excited for I Do for You to come out. It’s been a long time coming. This EP has a lot of that tempo that I have been longing for — for a long time,” says Carmichael, who released his Dave Cobb-produced debut album Hell on an Angel in 2018.

Along with “99 Problems” — which draws its title inspiration from the Jay Z song and was written by Dan Isbell, Rhett Akins, and Casey Beathard — the EP includes a song that Carmichael wrote (the title track “I Do for You”), and a Chris Stapleton composition, “Feel That Way Again,” co-written with Brice Long.

Currently on the road, Carmichael will perform a special September 11th remembrance show in Nashville today at the Wildhorse Saloon.

Here’s Dillon Carmichael’s tour dates:
September 11 – Nashville, TN @ Patriot Day Bash @ Wild Horse Saloon
September 14 – Greensboro, NC @ Central Carolina Fair
September 15 – Louisville, KY @ Hometown Rising
September 17 – Nashville, TN  @ Grand Ole Opry
September 19 – Clarkston, MI @ DTE Energy Theatre*
September 21-22- Bristol, TN @ Bristol Rhythm & Roots –
September 23 – Atlanta, GA @ Pandora Live @ Buckhead Theatre**
September 26 – San Martin, CA @ Clos Lachance Winery
September 27 – Huntsville, TN @ Brimstone Recreation
September 28 – Richland, MS @ Highway 49 Festival
October 4 – Roseville, CA @ Nashville in the Neighborhood
October 6 – Del Mar, CA @ KCON Country Fest
October 12 – Spencer, WV @ Black Walnut Festival
November 8-9 – Sault Ste. Marie, MI  @ Kewadin Casinos
* with Jordan Davis
**with Jon Pardi

