Dillon Carmichael Previews New EP With Hooky ’99 Problems (Fish Ain’t One)’

Dillon Carmichael, the Kentucky singer-songwriter with a deep outlaw-country voice, highlights his more lighthearted side on the new song “99 Problems (Fish Ain’t One).” A cheeky fishing tune in the tradition of Brad Paisley’s “I’m Gonna Miss Her (The Fishin’ Song)” and Craig Campbell’s “Fish,” it announces Carmichael’s upcoming five-song EP I Do for You. Carmichael says the project includes more high-energy songs than ballads.
“I’m so excited for I Do for You to come out. It’s been a long time coming. This EP has a lot of that tempo that I have been longing for — for a long time,” says Carmichael, who released his Dave Cobb-produced debut album Hell on an Angel in 2018.
Along with “99 Problems” — which draws its title inspiration from the Jay Z song and was written by Dan Isbell, Rhett Akins, and Casey Beathard — the EP includes a song that Carmichael wrote (the title track “I Do for You”), and a Chris Stapleton composition, “Feel That Way Again,” co-written with Brice Long.
Currently on the road, Carmichael will perform a special September 11th remembrance show in Nashville today at the Wildhorse Saloon.
Here’s Dillon Carmichael’s tour dates:
September 11 – Nashville, TN @ Patriot Day Bash @ Wild Horse Saloon
September 14 – Greensboro, NC @ Central Carolina Fair
September 15 – Louisville, KY @ Hometown Rising
September 17 – Nashville, TN @ Grand Ole Opry
September 19 – Clarkston, MI @ DTE Energy Theatre*
September 21-22- Bristol, TN @ Bristol Rhythm & Roots –
September 23 – Atlanta, GA @ Pandora Live @ Buckhead Theatre**
September 26 – San Martin, CA @ Clos Lachance Winery
September 27 – Huntsville, TN @ Brimstone Recreation
September 28 – Richland, MS @ Highway 49 Festival
October 4 – Roseville, CA @ Nashville in the Neighborhood
October 6 – Del Mar, CA @ KCON Country Fest
October 12 – Spencer, WV @ Black Walnut Festival
November 8-9 – Sault Ste. Marie, MI @ Kewadin Casinos
* with Jordan Davis
**with Jon Pardi