Dillon Carmichael Previews New EP With Hooky ’99 Problems (Fish Ain’t One)’

Dillon Carmichael, the Kentucky singer-songwriter with a deep outlaw-country voice, highlights his more lighthearted side on the new song “99 Problems (Fish Ain’t One).” A cheeky fishing tune in the tradition of Brad Paisley’s “I’m Gonna Miss Her (The Fishin’ Song)” and Craig Campbell’s “Fish,” it announces Carmichael’s upcoming five-song EP I Do for You. Carmichael says the project includes more high-energy songs than ballads.

“I’m so excited for I Do for You to come out. It’s been a long time coming. This EP has a lot of that tempo that I have been longing for — for a long time,” says Carmichael, who released his Dave Cobb-produced debut album Hell on an Angel in 2018.

Along with “99 Problems” — which draws its title inspiration from the Jay Z song and was written by Dan Isbell, Rhett Akins, and Casey Beathard — the EP includes a song that Carmichael wrote (the title track “I Do for You”), and a Chris Stapleton composition, “Feel That Way Again,” co-written with Brice Long.

Currently on the road, Carmichael will perform a special September 11th remembrance show in Nashville today at the Wildhorse Saloon.

Here’s Dillon Carmichael’s tour dates:

September 11 – Nashville, TN @ Patriot Day Bash @ Wild Horse Saloon

September 14 – Greensboro, NC @ Central Carolina Fair

September 15 – Louisville, KY @ Hometown Rising

September 17 – Nashville, TN @ Grand Ole Opry

September 19 – Clarkston, MI @ DTE Energy Theatre*

September 21-22- Bristol, TN @ Bristol Rhythm & Roots –

September 23 – Atlanta, GA @ Pandora Live @ Buckhead Theatre**

September 26 – San Martin, CA @ Clos Lachance Winery

September 27 – Huntsville, TN @ Brimstone Recreation

September 28 – Richland, MS @ Highway 49 Festival

October 4 – Roseville, CA @ Nashville in the Neighborhood

October 6 – Del Mar, CA @ KCON Country Fest

October 12 – Spencer, WV @ Black Walnut Festival

November 8-9 – Sault Ste. Marie, MI @ Kewadin Casinos

* with Jordan Davis

**with Jon Pardi