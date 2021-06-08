Dierks Bentley Recruits Keith Urban, Old Crow Medicine Show for 2021 Seven Peaks Music Festival

Dierks Bentley’s Seven Peaks Music Festival will return for its third year over Labor Day Weekend 2021. Bentley announced dates and the lineup for the festival on Monday and Tuesday, with Keith Urban, Old Crow Medicine Show, and Kip Moore among the performers. Bentley revealed the lineup via a series of cover songs he posted to Twitter.

The mountains are calling me and my favorite lineup so far to @sevenpeaksfest this year. Tune in to my socials tomorrow morning starting at 8am CST / 7am MST to see who’s coming. pic.twitter.com/ER6Sk88N7y — Dierks Bentley (@DierksBentley) June 6, 2021

Set for September 3rd through 5th in Buena Vista, Colorado, Seven Peaks will feature headlining performances by Bentley and Urban, plus a wide range of contemporary country and roots stars including OCMS, Moore, Randy Houser, Molly Tuttle, Ingrid Andress, Caitlyn Smith, Callista Clark, Hailey Whitters, Travis Denning, Ray Fulcher, Willie Jones, Reyna Roberts, Caroline Jones, Rapidgrass, Payton Smith, and Aydamn.

Bentley’s parody Nineties band Hot Country Knights is also set to play — they’ll be in the mix with many actual Nineties stars including Clay Walker, Mark Chesnutt, and Pam Tillis.

“Getting the green light to book artists and plan our third annual Seven Peaks was the single best piece of news I’ve gotten in the last year,” Bentley said in a statement. “It is my favorite weekend of the year, and I know every fan and artist that has been there will tell you the same.”

Three-day passes for Seven Peaks 2021 go on sale beginning June 18th. Bentley originally launched Seven Peaks in 2018 with performers including Miranda Lambert, Brothers Osborne, and Elle King.