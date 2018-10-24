Dierks Bentley, Pistol Annies Added to 2018 CMA Awards Performance Lineup

Solo artists, duos, trios and one-of-a-kind collaborations are all on tap at the upcoming 52nd annual CMA Awards, which announced a new slate of performers on Wednesday. Three-time CMA winner Dierks Bentley will team with his “Burning Man” partners, reigning Vocal Duo of the Year Brothers Osborne, while duo Florida Georgia Line will take the stage with pop star Bebe Rexha, as their collaborative single “Meant to Be,” already the all-time record-holder at Number One on Billboard‘s Hot Country Songs chart, logs its 47th week in the top spot.

Less than two weeks after the November 2nd release of their much-anticipated Interstate Gospel LP, two-time CMA award nominees Pistol Annies (Miranda Lambert, Ashley Monroe and Angaleena Presley) will take the CMA stage together. And nominees for Male and Female Vocalist of the Year, respectively, Thomas Rhett and Kacey Musgraves have also been added to the lineup. They join recently announced performers Kelsea Ballerini, Luke Bryan, Kenny Chesney, Dan + Shay, Old Dominion, Carrie Underwood, and Keith Urban. More performers and presenters will be announced in the coming weeks.

The CMA Awards, hosted for the 11th consecutive year by Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood, air live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, November 14th, at 8:00 p.m. ET on ABC. Chris Stapleton leads all nominees with five.