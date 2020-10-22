 Dierks Bentley's New Song 'Gone': Listen - Rolling Stone
Dierks Bentley Ghosts Friends and Family in His New Song ‘Gone’

Country star hides out at home trying to make sense of a romance gone wrong

Joseph Hudak

Senior Editor, Rolling Stone Country

Dierks Bentley ghosts his boss, friends, and family as he tries to forget the lover who left him in the new song “Gone.” It’s the first new music from the county singer since his 2018 album The Mountain.

Written by Nicolle Galyon, Ben Johnson, and the solo artist Niko Moon, “Gone” finds Bentley living the hermit life, holed up on the couch watching TV and wondering what went wrong with his romance. Clothes are on the floor, dishes are in the sink, and his truck is full of gas, undriven — “all the neighbors probably think I’m dead,” he sings.

The song mixes upbeat production and a sing-along chorus with the same type of forlorn heartbreak he detailed in “Drunk on a Plane.” Consider this a sequel of sorts to that 2014 hit.

“We are all relying on lyrics and melodies at home and trying however we can to find different ways to connect with our fans, so that they know how important they still are to us,” Bentley says of the song, released during the ongoing and isolating pandemic. “I hope this song resonates with mine, and I’m counting the days until we can all be back together again, beers in the air.”

Bentley will offer the live debut of “Gone” during Friday night’s 2020 iHeartCountry Festival, streaming on LiveXLive.

