Dierks Bentley Finds ‘Gravel & Gold’ on His New Album

Enduring country star readies his 10th studio project, featuring appearances by Ashley McBryde and Billy Strings
Terry Wyatt/WireImage

Dierks Bentley will sing of lows and highs on his new album Gravel & Gold. It’s the enduring country star’s 10th studio project and arrives Feb. 24, nearly five years after the release of his last album, The Mountain.

In conjunction with the news, Bentley also released the album’s opening track, “Same Ol’ Me.” The swampy rocker has Bentley striking a defiant tone about sticking to his guns. “What you get is gonna be what you see, ‘cause baby I’m the same ol’ me,” he sings. It follows the previously released tracks “Gold” and the riotous “High Note,” the latter of which features vocals and guitar work from Billy Strings.

Gravel & Gold spans 14 tracks in total, including an appearance by Ashley McBryde on the song “Cowboy Boots.” For the first time in his career, Bentley served as the album’s producer, assembling a mix that spans contemporary country, classic sounds, bluegrass, and Southern rock.

Bentley spoke about the project and his future in an interview with Esquire, touching on the work he’s done to find the right balance of work and home life, even when that’s meant making some sacrifices in his career.

“If you have a great career, but your home life sucks — or your home life’s good but your health is terrible, you’re not winning,” he said. “I am competitive and it’s not about winning the battle, it’s about winning the war.”

Gravel & Gold track list:

  1. “Same Ol’ Me”
  2. “Sun Sets in Colorado”
  3. “Heartbreak Drinking Tour”
  4. “Something Real”
  5. “Still”
  6. “Beer at My Funeral”
  7. “Cowboy Boots” (featuring Ashley McBryde)
  8. “Gold”
  9. “Walking Each Other Home”
  10. “Roll On”
  11. “All the Right Places”
  12. “Ain’t All Bad”
  13. “Old Pickup”
  14. “High Note” (featuring Billy Strings)

