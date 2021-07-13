Dierks Bentley Drops Surprise ‘Live From Telluride’ EP Featuring War & Treaty, Larkin Poe

Dierks Bentley’s collaborative performance with Larkin Poe and the War and Treaty at the 2021 ACM Awards was too good to be a one-off.

“It’d be kind of hard to suck with that band onstage with you,” he told Rolling Stone during tour rehearsals this spring. “I was like the carpet in Big Lebowski: just trying to tie the room together. We got done playing that and I was like, ‘We have to do something else,’ because it was too much fun.”

The country star reconvened the two duos in June for his appearance at the 2021 Telluride Bluegrass Festival in Colorado, having experienced the pure exhilaration of leading the performers through his cover U2’s “Pride (In the Name of Love).” That one-night only performance is captured on the five-song EP Live From Telluride, which was surprise-released overnight on Tuesday.

In addition to a reprise of “Pride (In the Name of Love)” with guests Sam Bush and the War and Treaty, Live From Telluride also features War and Treaty’s Michael and Tanya Trotter joining Bentley on the 2018 single “Woman, Amen” and the Up on the Ridge track “Bad Angel.” Larkin Poe, who sat in with the band for the full Telluride set, feature on a new version of “Travelin’ Light” from The Mountain. Bentley also turns in a second cover, tackling Pink Floyd’s “Wish You Were Here.”

“For me the bluegrass festival in Telluride is the pinnacle,” Bentley explained back in May. “If I can pull off that show then I feel I can pull off any show. It’s almost like a hometown show for me. I’ve seen so many great bands play there. And every person that plays that festival brings their most unique awesome one-time performance.”

Bentley is also gearing up for the headlining Beers on Me Tour, featuring supporting performers Riley Green and Parker McCollum, which gets underway August 13th in Salt Lake City, Utah. Bentley’s Seven Peaks Festival in Buena Vista, Colorado, however, was canceled for 2021 over local capacity restrictions.

Live From Telluride track list: