Dierks Bentley’s Hot Country Knights Sing With Travis Tritt in New Song ‘Pick Her Up’

Faux Nineties country group’s forthcoming debut album was produced by Bentley

Jon Freeman

Dierks Bentley’s faux Nineties country group Hot Country Knights dispense some advice on how to make a winning first impression in their new song “Pick Her Up,” which Bentley wrote with Jim Beavers and Brett Beavers. The group’s first official release since signing with Universal’s Nashville wing, “Pick Her Up” also features vocal contributions from actual Nineties country star Travis Tritt.

With their trademark tongue-in-cheek humor, Hot Country Knights offer a few suggestions to anyone who might nervous about asking a woman out for whatever reason.

“You ain’t gotta read a book to get her on the hook/She’s a country baby through and through,” sings Bentley, masquerading as frontman Douglas “Doug” Douglason on this rip-roaring country rocker.

The solution?

“Pick her up in a pick-up truck/Take her out to a honky tonk/Turn an ice-cold longneck up/Dance around to an old jukebox,” he sings in the chorus, which is driven by Chuck Berry-style guitar riffs and spiked with lively fills from the steel and fiddle players. It’s an uptempo party number from the get-go, with a fake-out ending that arrives before the 3-minute mark and a coda that hilariously features all the instrumentalists playing the same one-note solo in succession.

“Pick Her Up” is the lead single from Hot Country Knights’ forthcoming debut album, which was produced by Bentley.

