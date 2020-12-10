 Dierks Bentley's 'Gone' Video: Watch Him Play Dwight Schrute, MacGyver - Rolling Stone
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Flashback: David Bowie Plays 'The Bewlay Brothers' Live for the First Time Ever
Country Flag
Home Music Country Music

Dierks Bentley Plays Dwight Schrute, MacGyver in Goofy New ‘Gone’ Video

Country singer is cast as hapless TV characters in the quirky clip

By
Joseph Hudak

Senior Editor, Rolling Stone Country

Joseph Hudak's Most Recent Stories

View All

There are guys in country music who struggle to be funny, and then there’s Dierks Bentley. In his new video for “Gone,” the singer earns easygoing, natural laughs by gamely casting himself as doomed TV characters. He’s a Game of Thrones knight incinerated by a dragon, a MacGyver hero who snips the wrong time-bomb wire, and a Fabio pitchman blinded by perfume. He even does his best Dwight Schrute in an homage to The Office.

The clip also puts Bentley in his element: onstage with his band at his Nashville honky-tonk Whiskey Row. In between, he’s seen holed up in a dingy motel watching himself on the tube. “It just always ends poorly for me in this video,” Bentley says in a statement. “I definitely had a lot more fun making it than it looks though… we got to film a bunch of scenes inspired by some of my favorite shows like The Office, MacGyver, Game of Thrones and Full House.”

“Gone” is Bentley’s first new music since his 2018 album The Mountain. Written by Nicolle Galyon, Ben Johnson, and Niko Moon, it chronicles the narrator’s spiral into seclusion following a bad breakup.

Filmed in Nashville, the “Gone” music video was directed by Wes Edwards, Ed Pryor, Travis Nicholson, Running Bear and Sam Siske, with animation by Skylar Wilson.

In This Article: Dierks Bentley

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1346: Musicians on Musicians: Paul McCartney & Taylor Swift
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.