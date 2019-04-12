Dierks Bentley Plays the Cool Dad in New Video ‘Living’

Dierks Bentley’s third single off his album The Mountain, “Living,” is formed around a simple carpe diem message: live well, or you’re really just getting by. It’s a theme that Bentley teaches to his 5-year-old song Knox — or perhaps the other way around — in his new video for the song.

Set in Bentley’s backyard and at various every-kid’s-dream locales (a water park, a go-kart track, a laser tag arena), the clip highlights the singer’s evolved persona: from fun-loving dude to fun-loving dad.

“’Living’ certainly celebrates life’s big moments and adventures, but for me it’s even more about being intentional and present in everyday moments,” Bentley said in a statement. “Knox is at that age where he can still find the biggest joy in the smallest things, and that childlike appreciation for life is the spirit I wanted to bring to this video to remind us of difference between just being alive and actually ‘living.’”

Bentley co-wrote “Living” with Ross Copperman, Ashley Gorley and Jon Nite, and the song arrives as the follow-up to his latest Number One on the Mediabase chart, “Burning Man,” a collaboration with Brothers Osborne. He’ll perform this weekend at the Country Thunder Arizona festival in his home state, before resuming his tour on May 30th.