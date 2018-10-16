See Dierks Bentley, Dwight Yoakam’s Rowdy ‘Fast As You’ at Hollywood Bowl

Dierks Bentley wrapped up his Mountain High Tour at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles this weekend with a surprise appearance from Dwight Yoakam, who showed up to perform “A Thousand Miles From Nowhere” and then “Fast As You” with the help of Brothers Osborne.

Bentley, playing on Yoakam’s home turf in the Golden State, revs up for “A Thousand Miles From Nowhere” by trading some jabs about his home city of Phoenix with Yoakam, who’s synonymous with Bakersfield (thanks to his Number One hit with Buck Owens, “Streets of Bakersfield”). It’s a swaggering, boisterous rendition of the 1993 cut, which leaves Bentley predicting he’ll need “several hours” of therapy — or maybe just some time at the bar — to process what happened.

The two also team up for Yoakam’s “Fast As You,” with TJ Osborne singing a verse and brother John on guitar, both of whom were on hand after having played an opening set earlier in the night. The walking bass line gives Yoakam all the room he needs to pull out his dance moves, something that Bentley suspects could be educational for Dancing With the Stars contestant Bobby Bones, who was also in the crowd that night.

While Bentley takes a breather from touring after five months on the road in support of The Mountain, his fourth straight LP to top the country charts, this week marks the 30th anniversary of Yoakam’s “Streets of Bakersfield” going Number One in 1988.