Dierks Bentley Announces Burning Man Tour With Jon Pardi

Barely two weeks after wrapping his 2018 Mountain High Tour with a Hollywood Bowl blowout that included a surprise appearance from Dwight Yoakam, Dierks Bentley has announced he’ll hit the road again in January with Jon Pardi, Tenille Townes and his Nineties tribute group Hot Country Kings for the new Burning Man Tour.

Twenty-four dates have been announced so far for the tour, which, ironically, looks set to kick off in freezing cold temperatures with an opening jaunt through Canada that begins January 17th at the FirstOntario Centre in Hamilton, Ontario. The rest of that month will be spent north of the border before heading to the warmer environs of California. After a pit stop in Nashville at Bridgestone Arena on February 22nd, Bentley and co. play the bulk of the remaining shows in the upper midwest during March. The Burning Man Tour marks the third time Pardi has joined the Arizona native as an opening act.

Bentley is up for three awards at next month’s CMA Awards, including Album of the Year for The Mountain, Male Vocalist of the Year, and Musical Event of the Year for his new tour’s titular track, “Burning Man,” which was recorded with Brothers Osborne.

Dierks Bentley’s 2019 Burning Man Tour:

January 17 — Hamilton, ON @ FirstOntario Centre

January 18 — Ottawa, ON @ Richcraft Live at the Canadian Tire Centre

January 19 — Oshawa, ON @ Tribute Communities Centre

January 22 — Winnipeg, MB @ Bell MTS Place

January 23 — Saskatoon, SK @ SaskTel Centre

January 24 — Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place

January 26 — Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome

January 28 — Kelowna, BC @ Prospera Place

January 29 — Vancouver, BC @ Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena

February 14 — Ontario, CA @ Citizens Business Bank Arena

February 15 — Fresno, CA @ Save Mart Center

February 16 — Reno, NV @ Reno Events Center

February 21 — Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena

February 22 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

February 23 — Columbia, MO @ Mizzou Arena

February 28 — Sioux Falls, SD @ Denny Sanford PREMIER Center

March 1 — Wichita, KS @ INTRUST Bank Arena

March 2 — Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center Omaha

March 7 — Moline, IL @ TaxSlayer Center

March 8 — Duluth, MN @ AMSOIL Arena

March 9 — Grand Forks, ND @ Alerus Center

March 28 — Toledo, OH @ Huntington Center

March 29 — Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena

March 30 — Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena