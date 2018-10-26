Dierks Bentley Announces Burning Man Tour With Jon Pardi

Barely two weeks after wrapping his 2018 Mountain High Tour with a Hollywood Bowl blowout that included a surprise appearance from Dwight Yoakam, Dierks Bentley has announced he’ll hit the road again in January with Jon Pardi, Tenille Townes and his Nineties tribute group Hot Country Kings for the new Burning Man Tour.
Twenty-four dates have been announced so far for the tour, which, ironically, looks set to kick off in freezing cold temperatures with an opening jaunt through Canada that begins January 17th at the FirstOntario Centre in Hamilton, Ontario. The rest of that month will be spent north of the border before heading to the warmer environs of California. After a pit stop in Nashville at Bridgestone Arena on February 22nd, Bentley and co. play the bulk of the remaining shows in the upper midwest during March. The Burning Man Tour marks the third time Pardi has joined the Arizona native as an opening act.
Bentley is up for three awards at next month’s CMA Awards, including Album of the Year for The Mountain, Male Vocalist of the Year, and Musical Event of the Year for his new tour’s titular track, “Burning Man,” which was recorded with Brothers Osborne.
Dierks Bentley’s 2019 Burning Man Tour:
January 17 — Hamilton, ON @ FirstOntario Centre
January 18 — Ottawa, ON @ Richcraft Live at the Canadian Tire Centre
January 19 — Oshawa, ON @ Tribute Communities Centre
January 22 — Winnipeg, MB @ Bell MTS Place
January 23 — Saskatoon, SK @ SaskTel Centre
January 24 — Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place
January 26 — Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome
January 28 — Kelowna, BC @ Prospera Place
January 29 — Vancouver, BC @ Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena
February 14 — Ontario, CA @ Citizens Business Bank Arena
February 15 — Fresno, CA @ Save Mart Center
February 16 — Reno, NV @ Reno Events Center
February 21 — Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena
February 22 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
February 23 — Columbia, MO @ Mizzou Arena
February 28 — Sioux Falls, SD @ Denny Sanford PREMIER Center
March 1 — Wichita, KS @ INTRUST Bank Arena
March 2 — Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center Omaha
March 7 — Moline, IL @ TaxSlayer Center
March 8 — Duluth, MN @ AMSOIL Arena
March 9 — Grand Forks, ND @ Alerus Center
March 28 — Toledo, OH @ Huntington Center
March 29 — Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena
March 30 — Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena
Add a comment