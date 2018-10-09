Rolling Stone
Watch Dierks Bentley, Brothers Osborne’s Desert Jam in ‘Burning Man’ Video

Tour mates take to California’s picturesque Salton Sea for clip that also features highlights through Bentley’s career

Dierks Bentley has been on a Rocky Mountain high throughout 2018, stoked by the organic nature of his latest LP, The Mountain. Now, with the earthy and exhilarating video for his full-throttle rocker, “Burning Man,” featuring Brothers Osborne, he embraces calm reflection even as he navigates the rugged terrain of life’s uncertain moments.

Shot by Bentley’s longtime director and collaborator Wes Edwards with California’s Salton Sea in the background — a picturesque lake which, coincidentally, lies directly on the unpredictable San Andreas Fault line — the “Burning Man” clip was shot in the sweltering desert heat last July, with Bentley noting to Esquire that “several people on the crew had heat strokes, two cars got stuck in the sand and we had to have a rattlesnake wrangler with us at all times… but we got the shots.”

The Mountain was Bentley’s seventh chart-topping album and spawned the summer’s Mountain High Tour, which wraps its current run this weekend with a stop in San Diego on Friday, October 12th and the legendary Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles on Saturday.

