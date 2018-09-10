Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe 1319: September 4th, 2018
Read Next SXSW 2019: Garbage's Shirley Manson, Chvrches' Lauren Mayberry Plot Joint Keynote Speech Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Country Flag
Home Music Music Country

Dierks Bentley to Headline Bluegrass Tribute at Country Music Hall of Fame

Bentley will be joined by Dan Auerbach, Gibson Brothers and more to pay tribute to bluegrass legends Ralph and Carter Stanley

By

Reporter

Stephen L. Betts's Most Recent Stories

View All
Dierks Bentley

Dierks Bentley will lead a Country Music Hall of Fame tribute to bluegrass heroes Ralph and Carter Stanley.

AFF-USA/REX/Shutterstock

Dierks Bentley, whose 2010 LP, Up on the Ridge, paid homage to the bluegrass that influenced him as a young, aspiring musician, will headline an upcoming concert paying tribute to Ralph and Carter Stanley — two of that genre’s most important architects.

On Wednesday, October 24th, at 7:30 p.m, Bentley will take the stage at the Country Music Hall of Fame’s CMA Theater in downtown Nashville, joined by a stellar lineup including Dan Auerbach, the Gibson Brothers, Sierra Hull with Justin Moses, Ralph Stanley II and the Travelin’ McCourys for “Tribute to Ralph & Carter Stanley,” presented in support of the museum’s recently opened exhibition, Ralph Stanley: Voice from on High, which spotlights the bluegrass icon who performed with his brother for 20 years, until Carter Stanley’s death in 1966.

“Dr. Ralph,” as he became affectionately known, having earned an honorary doctorate from Tennessee’s Lincoln Memorial University, would lead his band, the Clinch Mountain Boys, for the next 50 years, until his death in 2016 at age 89. His 2000 performance of the stirring “O Death,” for the soundtrack of the film, O Brother, Where Art Thou?, earned Stanley a Grammy and exposed his Appalachian-rooted music to an entirely new audience. Bentley was so deeply influenced by bluegrass music when he first moved from Arizona to Nashville that he spent hours observing and playing music at Music City’s bluegrass mecca, the world-famous Station Inn, and would even mow the grass around the tiny concrete building.

Tickets for the concert go on sale Friday, September 14th at 10 a.m. CDT and can be purchased at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum website.

In This Article: Dierks Bentley

Show Comments

Newswire

Powered by
Close comments

Add a comment

Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1319: September 4th, 2018
PMC

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad