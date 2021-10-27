Dierks Bentley, Hardy, and Breland Sling Suds in ‘Beers on Me’ Video

Dierks Bentley dreamed out loud about the possibility of buying concertgoers beer before he launched his Beers on Me Tour in August. In the new video for “Beers on Me,” Bentley and his collaborators Hardy and Breland do their best to keep Nashville a little tipsy by handing out cans of brew to unsuspecting strangers.

The clip features Bentley piloting a large box truck wrapped in the single art for “Beers on Me,” with Hardy and Breland riding beside him in the cab. They make stops in and around downtown Nashville: on the streets, at a condo building’s pool, a dog park, a construction site, a basketball court, and finally, right in front of Bentley’s downtown bar Whiskey Row. All three singers, dressed in monogrammed delivery driver shirts, gamely hand out can after can. It pairs nicely with the gregarious spirit of the song, which its three singers wrote with Ashley Gorley, Luke Dick, and Ross Copperman.

“’Beers on Me’ talks about, “Hey, you’ve had a hard time, you’re having a rough week, come on down to the bar, beers are on me,’” Bentley told Rolling Stone in May. “It’s not rocket science. It’s something you’d tell a buddy.”

Bentley also announced dates and venues for an extension of the Beers on Me Tour, which just wrapped its fall leg on October 22nd. Beginning January 6th, he’ll head to Canada for three weeks, then work his way back to the middle of the United States via the Pacific Northwest. Currently, shows run through March 5 and include a February 24th stop at Nashville’s Bridestone Arena. Jordan Davis will join on all shows, with Tenille Arts appearing on all Canadian dates and Lainey Wilson taking over in the U.S.

Dierks Bentley’s 2022 Beers on Me Tour

Jan. 6 – London, ON @ Budweiser Gardens

Jan. 8 – Oshawa, ON @ Tribute Communities Centre

Jan. 9 – Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Centre

Jan. 13 – Winnipeg, MB @ Canada Life Centre

Jan. 14 – Saskatoon, SK @ SaskTel Centre

Jan. 15 – Regina, SK @ Brandt Centre

Jan. 19 – Lethbridge, AB @ Enmax Centre

Jan. 20 – Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome

Jan. 21 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place

Jan. 28 – Kelowna, BC @ Prospera Place

Jan. 29 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

Feb. 4 – Missoula, MT @ Adams Center

Feb. 5 – Billings, MT @ MetraPark

Feb. 10 – Yakima, WA @ SunDom

Feb. 11 – Eugene, OR @ Matthew Knight Arena

Feb. 12 – Tacoma, WA @ TacomaDome

Feb. 24 – Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena

Feb. 25 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

March 3 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena

March 4 – Bloomington, IN @ Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall

March 5 – Toledo, OH @ Huntington Center