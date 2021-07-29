Dierks Bentley Picks Up the Tab in New Song ‘Beers on Me’ Featuring Breland and Hardy

Dierks Bentley has recruited singers Hardy and Breland for a laid-back ode to blowing off steam. Their collaboration, titled “Beers on Me,” follows Bentley’s 20th country radio Number One “Gone” and is his second new release after 2018’s full-length The Mountain.

Bentley and Hardy began working on the song while on a writers’ retreat in Colorado, then Breland contributed his portion later. Set to an easygoing tempo, “Beers on Me” has the feel of a barroom singalong where the likeminded company and generosity of friends can make the week’s troubles melt away. “My card’s on the bar/You’ve got nowhere to be/If you don’t come through/Buddy, that’s on you/’Cause the beer’s on me,” they harmonize in the chorus. There’s also a live performance video of the trio, filmed at Bentley’s Whiskey Row bar in Nashville.

“The song beers on me talks about, ‘Hey, you’ve had a hard time, you’re having a rough week, come on down to the bar, [the] beers are on me,’” Bentley told Rolling Stone during tour rehearsals in May. “It’s not rocket science. It’s something you’d tell a buddy.”

“Beers on Me” also inspired the name of Bentley’s fall 2021 tour, which features guests Riley Green and Parker McCollum. The trek kicks off August 13th at Salt Lake City’s USANA Amphitheater and runs through October 22nd. Bentley also recently released a surprise EP documenting his one-of-a-kind performance at the 2021 Telluride Bluegrass Festival.