Zach Bryan’s Twitter Vanishes…Right When He Has a Hit Song and His Eagles Are in the Super Bowl

Zach, Zach…wherefore art thou, Zach? With his Grammy-nominated song “Something in the Orange” at No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot Country Songs chart for a sixth week, tickets about to go on sale for his Burn, Burn, Burn Tour, and, perhaps most importantly, his beloved Philadelphia Eagles playing in the Super Bowl, Zach Bryan has apparently deleted his . An email from Rolling Stone to Bryan’s publicist for comment went unanswered.

Bryan’s account — @zachlanebryan —mysteriously disappeared on Monday, just a few hours after he was tweeting up a storm during Sunday night’s Grammy Awards. After losing in the Best Country Solo Performance category to Willie Nelson, Bryan graciously tweeted how it was an honor to lose to the legend. Later in the night, he raved about Harry Styles. (Styles won Album of the Year for Harry’s House, besting Beyoncé’s Renaissance, the favorite.)

Bryan, who rarely does interviews, has been an avid Twitter user, tweeting song lyrics, messages to fans, and lots of praise for the Eagles, who play the Kansas City Chiefs in Sunday’s Super Bowl LVII — The Oklahoma native calls the City of Brotherly Love home. But while Bryan’s Twitter may be dark, his Instagram is still very much active. On Monday, he shared a story of himself in the barber’s chair of Philly’s Gents Barber Lounge, getting a trim, and dropped a hard post of himself onstage with the caption “There is no cure,” a lyric from “No Cure,” a track on his 2022 album American Heartbreak.

After the Eagles beat the New York Giants in the NFL playoffs last month, Bryan made good on a promise to drop the song “Dawns,” releasing the collab with pop singer Maggie Rogers. He’s also held to his vow to not use Ticketmaster during his upcoming tour. The Burn, Burn, Burn Tour, launching May 10 in Charlottesville, Virginia, will lean mostly on AXS to sell tickets.

Bryan’s beef with Ticketmaster is well known. He titled his 2022 surprise live album All My Homies Hate Ticketmaster (Live at Red Rocks) and, during a recent Eagles game at Philly’s Lincoln Financial Field, shared an image of himself flipping off a Ticketmaster billboard. Go Birds.