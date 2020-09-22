Devon Gilfillian to Cover Marvin Gaye’s ‘What’s Going On’ With Jason Isbell, Grace Potter

Next Thursday evening, on October 1st, Nashville singer-songwriter Devon Gilfillian will cover all of Marvin Gaye’s iconic 1971 album What’s Going On (which Rolling Stone recently named the greatest album of all time) with a wide array of special guests including Grace Potter, Jason Isbell, Breland, the War and Treaty, and Katie Pruitt.

The album will be performed as part of “There’s an Election Going On,” a livestreamed concert hosted by Gilfillian

“I decided I wanted to learn the entirety of Marvin Gaye’s album, What’s Going On, and use that music to raise money to fight voter suppression, bring people together, and share the message that Marvin was trying to get across,” the Gilfillian says. “Marvin simply wanted this country to have a conversation, an informed conversation, on the injustice and pain that people are facing. To simply look at ‘what’s going on.’ Almost 50 years ago, this album came out, and every word still rings with such relevance.”

Other artists participating in the concert includes Aaron Lee Tasjan, Drew Holcomb, Kyshona Armstrong, Local Natives, and the Lone Bellow.

The virtual event will take place in partnership with HeadCount, Nugs.net, and the Nashville-based Equity Alliance, with proceeds benefiting the Equity Alliance organization.

“To me, making our voices heard is the most important thing we can do,” says Gilfillian, who released his debut album Black Hole Rainbow in January. “People have died for the right to vote in this country, and right now we see politicians making that harder for us. Now is the time to fight.”

“There’s an Election Going On” will stream here on October 1st at 8 p.m. ET.