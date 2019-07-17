See Devin Dawson’s Acoustic Version of ‘God’s Country’

Devin Dawson is enjoying his first Number One as a songwriter this week, as Blake Shelton’s recording of “God’s Country” currently sits atop the country airplay charts. In celebration, Dawson — who wrote the song with Michael Hardy and Jordan Schmidt — has released his own acoustic performance of the song.

“God’s Country” is a fittingly brooding number for Dawson, whose signature black-on-black style often bleeds into his layered, introspective recordings. In the video, he’s situated on the banks of a creek with his guitar and a microphone. While Shelton’s recording of the song feels impossibly heavy with its beefy, tricked out production, Dawson’s quieter, impassioned rendition still packs an emotional punch with only his nimble voice and some rhythmic strumming.

Debuted at the ACM Awards in April, “God’s Country” is now Shelton’s 26th career Number One. He also appears alongside Garth Brooks on the newly released “Dive Bar,” which they’ll perform live for the first time at Brooks’ sold out show in Boise, Idaho on July 19th.

California native Dawson narrowly missed the top of the chart with his single “All on Me,” which appeared on the 2018 album Dark Horse. From the same album, he released the follow-up singles “Asking for a Friend” and the title track. This weekend, he’s set to play shows in Atchison, Kansas, and Vancouver, British Columbia.