See Delta Rae’s Cinematic ‘Do You Ever Dream’ Video

North Carolina band traveled to Iceland to film clip for first new music since 2017

Delta Rae have released the scenery-rich video for “Do You Ever Dream,” the band’s first new music since 2017’s A Long and Happy Life EP.

The video, filmed in North Carolina and in Reykjavik, Iceland, with director Law, unites different kinds of dreaming — from thinking about the future to the subconscious, sleeping variety — with a narrative of two people slowly drifting apart. Singer Brittany Holljes plays the lead role, questioning whether her partner sees anything beyond the moment and if that’s something she’s willing to tolerate. In the clip, Holljes awakens to a mystical dream world (Iceland) and chases a blurry figure across the breathtaking landscape, only to find it’s not what she thought. “I had a vision of who I’d be and baby, I’m not there,” she sings, followed by the pristine chorus harmonies of Liz Hopkins and Holljes’ sibling bandmates Ian and Eric.

The new release coincides with the announcement of the Delta Rae Revival, a 16-week residency at Nashville’s Basement, beginning September 5th. The Wednesday shows promise an interactive experience to complement the six-member band’s songs, with a set conceptualized and built by Eric Holljes.

