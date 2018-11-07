Hear Deer Tick’s Blistering Cover of the Pogues’ ‘White City’

When a band puts out a double LP and a further album of outtakes, it’s prone to be an eclectic body of music — and sure enough, Deer Tick’s upcoming collection Mayonnaise appears to be just that, based on the evidence of the group’s full-throttle cover of the Pogues’ “White City.”

Intended as a companion piece to 2017’s Deer Tick Vol. 1 & 2, Mayonnaise has already offered up a cover of George Harrison’s “Run of the Mill,” and this latest track couldn’t be more different. Like their reading of the ex-Beatle’s song, “White City” is a faithful rendition of the original — pulled from the Celtic punk band’s 1989 album Peace and Love — but far from the former’s dreamy jangle, this one is two-and-a-half minute thrash that hurtles along on singer John J. McCauley’s croaking vocal and Dennis Ryan’s jackhammer drumming.

Accentuating the contrast is another new song to be from Mayonnaise, this time an original titled “Strange, Awful Feeling” — a surging lamentation with harmonies that could pass for the Avett Brothers. The rest of the 13-track album, which is due out February 1st, 2019, is split between originals and covers, including covers of songs by the Velvet Underground and Ben Vaughan.

Deer Tick kick off a European tour tonight with a gig at Dingwalls in London, United Kingdom.