Deer Tick Cover George Harrison’s ‘Run of the Mill’ for New ‘Mayonnaise’ Compilation

As though the double helping of Deer Tick Vol. 1 & 2 wasn’t ambitious enough, Deer Tick is back with a fresh album of bonus tracks and alternate takes from 2017’s dual LP titled Mayonnaise, including a jangling cover of George Harrison’s “Run of the Mill.”

Originally released on the former Beatles’ solo debut, 1970’s All Things Must Pass — an even more sprawling triple LP — “Run of the Mill” gets a thoughtful, straightforward reading from the Providence, Rhode Island, ensemble, with a wall of layered guitars and a slightly pained vocal from singer John McCauley. The band began performing the song while on the adjoining Twice Is Nice Tour. “We had such a good time playing these covers live that it felt appropriate to document them here,” they say is a press release.

Other covers featured on the 13-track compilation include songs from the Velvet Underground, the Pogues, and Ben Vaughan. But there are also several new originals — one of which, the scrappy rocker “Hey! Yeah!” is available now as well. A handful of alternate takes from Deer Tick Vol. 1 & 2 also appear on Mayonnaise, along with a guest appearance from Steelism’s pedal-steel whiz Spencer Cullum Jr. on album closer “Cocktail.”

This past weekend, McCauley appeared at the Foo Fighters’ Cal Jam festival in San Bernardino, where he joined Dave Grohl, Krist Novoselic and Pat Smear to perform three Nirvana songs.

Mayonnaise will be released February 1st, 2019, via Partisan Records. Here’s the full track list for the album:

1. “Spirals”

2. “Limp Right Back” (Alternate Version)

3. “White City” (The Pogues cover)

4. “Old Lady”

5. “Run of the Mill” (George Harrison cover)

6. “Strange, Awful Feeling”

7. “End of the World” (Alternate Version)

8. “Hey! Yeah!”

9. “Pale Blue Eyes” (Velvet Underground cover)

10. “Memphis Chair”

11. “Too Sensitive for This World” (Ben Vaughn cover)

12. “Doomed From the Start” (Alternate Version)

13. “Cocktail” (feat. Spencer Cullum Jr. of Steelism)