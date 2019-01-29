See Deer Tick’s Grimy Basement Show in ‘Bluesboy’ Video

Deer Tick have announced tour dates in support of Mayonnaise, their forthcoming compilation album comprising covers, outtakes, alternate takes and new originals.

The 17-date tour begins April and includes a stop at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium alongside Lukas Nelson and Promise of the Real and another at Colorado’s Red Rocks Amphitheater with Trampled by Turtles. Singer-songwriter Courtney Marie Andrews will be joining the indie-rock group as an opening act on most dates.

Mayonnaise comes two years after the group’s double-album release (Vol. 1 and Vol. 2) in 2017.

“I don’t feel like I’m at a place in my life where I’m ready to tell my own life story,” singer John McCauley told Rolling Stone last year. “I’m going to wait until I’m old and have a lot of spare time.”

To coincide with the tour announcement, the group has shared two new tracks — a Nirvana-influenced original titled “Bluesboy’ (with an accompanying video filmed at a recent house show in Providence) and the ballad “Too Sensitive For This World,” a cover of singer-songwriter Ben Vaughn. These songs follow the band’s recent release of their George Harrison cover of “Run of the Mill” and the accompanying original “Hey! Yeah!”

Deer Tick – the Mayonnaise Concerts dates:

April 25 – Portland, ME @ Port City Music Hall

April 26 – Holyoke, MA @ Gateway City Arts

April 27 – Baltimore, MD @ Charm City Bluegrass Festival at Druid Hill Park

April 28 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

April 30 – Brooklyn, NY @ Rough Trade

May 2 – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

May 4 – Toronto, ON @ The Opera House

May 6 – Ann Arbor, MI @ Blind Pig

May 7 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

May 8 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line Music Cafe

May 9 – Kansas City, MO @ Knuckleheads Saloon

May 11 – Dallas, TX @ Kessler Theater

May 12 – Houston, TX @ The Heights Theater

May 14 – Austin, TX @ Scoot Inn

May 15 – New Orleans, LA @ One Eyed Jack’s

May 17 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium (w/ Lukas Nelson + Promise of the Real)

May 18 – McMinnville, TN @ Cumberland Cavern – Volcano Room