See Dee White’s Gentle Acoustic ‘Ol’ Muddy River’

Emerging country singer Dee White sings sweetly of a place where he can let go of his worldly problems in “Ol’ Muddy River,” a track from his newly released album Southern Gentleman. To coincide with the album release, the Alabama native has issued an acoustic performance video of the song.

Where the original version on Southern Gentleman sets up a swampy groove with twanging electric guitar and fiddle, the acoustic performance puts the focus on White’s gentle croon and lyrics. While river imagery has been a regular presence in country recordings of the last few years, there’s nary a beer can or truck bed to be found here — instead, White’s river is a place of refuge and serenity to which he can escape for a little bit. “I sank my troubles in the slow, flowing water/Just to hold me like an anchor when it floods with rain,” he sings at one point.

Southern Gentleman, which was produced by the Black Keys’ Dan Auerbach at his Easy Eye Sound studio, brings together “Ol’ Muddy River” and nine other new tracks, including the funky opener “Wherever You Go” and the teenage nostalgia of “Bucket of Bolts.” On “Road That Goes Both Ways,” White sings a duet with Ashley McBryde, with whom he toured in 2018. On March 8th, he’ll make his debut at the Grand Ole Opry.