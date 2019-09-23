See Dee White’s Endearing ‘Crazy Man’ Video

Dee White offers a story of love’s redemption in his new video for “Crazy Man,” out today. The song appears on the Alabama native’s debut album Southern Gentleman.

In the recording, White sweetly croons as he embodies the role of a man who’s faced some demons and was able to make it through thanks to love. “Can you see the pain, oh, it’s gone away/And you won’t hear things I used to say,” he assures this person. In the video, a gentleman goes to elaborate lengths to show his love for someone — filling a room with balloons, picking sunflowers, painting a giant sign that says “I love you.” It’s hinted that this might be a special occasion in one brief shot of a calendar with a date circled, but it’s never explicitly stated. Regardless, the woman he loves is surprised and pleased, entering his home with a huge smile and a look of genuine wonder on her face.

Southern Gentleman, which was produced by the Black Keys’ Dan Auerbach, came out in March. For the remainder of 2019, White has a series of shows supporting Hiss Golden Messenger in North America and the Felice Brothers in Australia, as well as a few headlining dates before the year wraps up.