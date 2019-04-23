×
Rolling Stone
See Dee White Perform Live ‘Crazy Man’ With Dan Auerbach

Auerbach, who produced White’s debut ‘Southern Gentleman,’ joins the Alabama native in a studio performance

Jon Freeman

Rising singer-songwriter Dee White gives a live studio performance of his song “Crazy Man” in a new video, backed by a band that includes his producer (and Black Keys member) Dan Auerbach. The Alabama native White released his debut album Southern Gentleman in March.

“Crazy Man” has an upbeat sound to match the message, in which the narrator describes a profound transformation from “wild wild nights and wasted days” to something happier and mentally refreshed. “I know it’s you I owe my new life to/It’s true, it’s you,” he sings, his voice soaring on the last word. In the video performance above, the recording’s drums are swapped out for bongo percussion, but the heavy presence of fiddle remains along with some sublime harmony singing and Auerbach’s electric guitar work.

White introduced himself in 2019 with the Auerbach-produced Southern Gentleman, which played up throwback sensibilities that were more in line with Don Williams’ gentle persona than Waylon Jennings’ brash style and came with the lush, elegant musical backdrop to match. White, still in his early 20s, grew up singing songs that were popular well before he was born and even introduced some of the music to his friends growing up.

“That was kind of a validation for me to keep doing what I wanted to do,” he told Rolling Stone in March. “And to follow my heart and not so much be persuaded by trends and what other people necessarily go to when they plug their aux chord in.” White has a handful of dates scheduled, including a show Tuesday night at Eddie’s Attic in Decatur, Georgia.

